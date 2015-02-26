Feb 26 Alvaro Morata's move to Juventus has paid off handsomely for the Spaniard who has struck up an excellent attacking partnership with Carlos Tevez and displaced compatriot Fernando Llorente as a first choice striker.

The 22-year-old might still be have been warming the substitute's bench if he had stayed with Real Madrid whereas in Italy he has appeared in 28 of the 34 games played by the Serie A champions this season.

"Here at Juventus I feel they have faith in me," Morata reporters. "We talk alot, we study film and try set pieces so that I can improve. Everyone shows great faith in me and I want to pay them back."

Morata scored the winner with a clinical side-footed finish and also set up the first goal with a surging run as Juventus beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

"Alvaro needed to play," his former coach Carlo Ancelotti told Gazzetta dello Sport. "He's young and his desire was to go to a team where he could find continuity. He had many offers but it was his decision to join Juventus."

Morata got off to a slow start at Juventus, suffering a knee injury in his very first training session in July, but in coach Massimiliano Allegri's mind, he is now clearly ahead of former Athletic Bilbao striker Llorente.

"The goal against Borussia is very important," Morata added. "But I have to continue to work hard if I want to keep on scoring and winning."

Juventus paid 20 million euros ($22.67 million) for Morata last July as he signed a five-year contract. However, Real Madrid have an option to buy back the player in the summer of 2016 for a fee of up to 30 million euros.

"I know we (Real Madrid) have an option," Ancelotti said. "But I think he will keep on playing with Juventus. He's a modern striker, he has pace, rhythm and intensity, he's cool in front of goal and is a hard worker." ($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Editing by Brian Homewood)