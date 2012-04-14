(Adds details, quotes)
April 14 Livorno's Piermario Morosini has died
after collapsing on the pitch with a cardiac arrest during an
Italian second division game at Pescara on Saturday, prompting
the soccer federation to postpone this weekend's professional
games.
"We have done everything possible to save him but he never
regained consciousness," doctor Leonardo Paloscia told
reporters.
Another doctor at the Pescara hospital said he was dead on
arrival at hospital.
The news comes just weeks after Bolton Wanderers midfielder
Fabrice Muamba suffered the same problem in an English FA Cup
match before making a remarkable recovery.
Morosini fell to the ground with no one around him in the
31st minute. He got up looking confused and then collapsed again
as medics and then an ambulance rushed on to the field.
The Serie B game was abandoned with Livorno leading 2-0 and
Morosini was taken to a Pescara hospital.
AC Milan were due to host Genoa in Serie A at 1600 GMT.
At first Milan said there would be a minute's silence but
then the public announcer told fans already in the stadium that
the game would be postponed along with all other remaining Serie
A matches and the rest of the weekend's Serie B.
There was applause but also some whistles.
ANSA quoted Italian soccer federation director general
Antonello Valentini as saying all professional games were off.
The Italian Olympic Committee (CONI), which confirmed
Morosini had suffered a cardiac arrest, announced in a statement
that all other sporting events this weekend would hold a
minute's silence.
