April 14 Livorno's Piermario Morosini has died
after suffering a cardiac arrest during an Italian second
division game at Pescara on Saturday, prompting the country's
soccer federation to postpone this weekend's professional
matches.
"We have done everything possible to save him but he never
regained consciousness," doctor Leonardo Paloscia told
reporters.
Another doctor at the Pescara hospital said the 25-year-old,
a former Italy under-21 international who was at Udinese until
January, was dead on arrival at hospital.
The news comes just weeks after Bolton Wanderers midfielder
Fabrice Muamba suffered the same problem in an English FA Cup
match before making a remarkable recovery.
Serie A said in a statement that the federation had
postponed all the weekend's professional soccer matches.
Morosini, born in Bergamo and a former player with the
city's Atalanta team, fell to the ground with no one around him
in the 31st minute.
He got up looking confused and then collapsed again as
medics and then an ambulance rushed on to the field, although
media reported that the local council will hold an investigation
into whether the ambulance was blocked by the car of a police
officer.
The Serie B game was abandoned with Livorno leading 2-0.
Italy and Inter Milan defender Andrea Ranocchia was a friend
of Morosini, who was orphaned as a teenager and also lost a
brother.
"There is huge grief. It leaves an enormous hole," he told
Inter's website from Udine where their late game with Udinese
never started.
AC Milan were due to host Genoa in Serie A in an earlier
kickoff at 1600 GMT and fans were already inside the stadium
waiting for the game when the news came through from Pescara.
At first Milan said there would be a minute's silence but
then the public announcer told the crowd the game would be
postponed along with all other Serie A matches this weekend.
There was applause but also some whistles.
The Italian Olympic Committee (CONI), which confirmed
Morosini had suffered a cardiac arrest, announced in a statement
that all other sporting events taking place this weekend would
hold a minute's silence.
The issue of soccer players' health has long been in focus
across the game with extra medical and heart checks being
brought in throughout many leagues.
TEARFUL PLAYERS
Marc-Vivien Foe collapsed during Cameroon's 1-0 victory
against Colombia in a Confederations Cup match in June 2003 in
Lyon, France and died shortly afterwards aged 26.
The shock over that high-profile death, one of at least 20
in the last 20 years in professional soccer leagues, led to
changes but some believe more needs to be done.
In the wake of Bolton's Muamba suffering a cardiac arrest
while playing at Tottenham Hotspur in an FA Cup quarter-final on
March 17, Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini - an Italian -
said English medicals were not as good as in his homeland.
Muamba too fell to the ground with no one near him and
doctors later said he had been "in effect dead" for 78 minutes
while his heart did not beat on its own. He was revived and has
gone on to make extraordinary progress in hospital.
He is now walking and recently tweeted a photograph of
himself sitting up in bed and smiling.
The Italian medical system hailed by Mancini did not help
Morosini, however. Tearful Livorno players travelled to the
hospital to pray alongside his body.
Italy is used to sporting tragedy.
Last month former Italy volleyball international and Olympic
silver medallist Vigor Bovolenta, 37, died on court in a fourth
division game after a similar heart problem to Morosini.
Last October, popular MotoGP rider Marco Simoncelli was
killed in a crash at the Malaysian Grand Prix.
Franco Ballerini, the coach of Italy's cycling team, also
died in a rallying accident in 2010.
