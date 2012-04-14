April 14 Reactions to the death of Piermario Morosini, 25, while playing for Livorno in an Italian second division soccer match at Pescara on Saturday.

LIVORNO STATEMENT

Wearing the colours of Livorno, Piermario always showed his athletic ability and that he was an exceptional man. Everyone at Livorno expresses the most sincere condolences to his family.

ITALY COACH CESARE PRANDELLI

To stop the championships was a decision of common sense and civility but I'm not worried about all these deaths in the world of sport. It is only individual cases, the statistics do not seem alarming.

INTER MILAN CAPTAIN JAVIER ZANETTI

"We are truly shocked by what happened to Morosini. We're all deeply dismayed and very sorry. It is hard to believe what has happened and of course it was right to postpone all league games. My thoughts and those of all my team mates go out to all his family."

ITALY AND INTER MILAN DEFENDER ANDREA RANOCCHIA, A FRIEND

"There is huge grief. It leaves an enormous hole."

AC MILAN STATEMENT

The directors, staff and players of AC Milan unite in grief over the death of Piermario Morosini.

JUVENTUS AND ITALY MIDFIELDER CLAUDIO MARCHISIO

I do not know what to say, thinking of a friend and colleague dying on a football pitch like that. He was an amazing guy. We were in the under-21's together. Piermario, we'll miss you a lot.

PESCARA GOALKEEPER LUCA ANANIA ON MOROSINI BEING AN ORPHAN

When the referee stopped the game we all came close and understood. We were all shocked, then we found out the lad did not even have any parents. (Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Pritha Sarkar)