April 14 Reactions to the death of Piermario
Morosini, 25, while playing for Livorno in an Italian second
division soccer match at Pescara on Saturday.
LIVORNO STATEMENT
Wearing the colours of Livorno, Piermario always showed his
athletic ability and that he was an exceptional man. Everyone at
Livorno expresses the most sincere condolences to his family.
ITALY COACH CESARE PRANDELLI
To stop the championships was a decision of common sense and
civility but I'm not worried about all these deaths in the world
of sport. It is only individual cases, the statistics do not
seem alarming.
INTER MILAN CAPTAIN JAVIER ZANETTI
"We are truly shocked by what happened to Morosini. We're
all deeply dismayed and very sorry. It is hard to believe what
has happened and of course it was right to postpone all league
games. My thoughts and those of all my team mates go out to all
his family."
ITALY AND INTER MILAN DEFENDER ANDREA RANOCCHIA, A FRIEND
"There is huge grief. It leaves an enormous hole."
AC MILAN STATEMENT
The directors, staff and players of AC Milan unite in grief
over the death of Piermario Morosini.
JUVENTUS AND ITALY MIDFIELDER CLAUDIO MARCHISIO
I do not know what to say, thinking of a friend and
colleague dying on a football pitch like that. He was an amazing
guy. We were in the under-21's together. Piermario, we'll miss
you a lot.
PESCARA GOALKEEPER LUCA ANANIA ON MOROSINI BEING AN ORPHAN
When the referee stopped the game we all came close and
understood. We were all shocked, then we found out the lad did
not even have any parents.
