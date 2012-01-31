Jan 31 Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari
joined Serie A champions AC Milan on loan from city rivals Inter
Milan on Tuesday, the latest in a spate of transfers between the
two clubs.
Milan said in a statement on transfer deadline day that the
27-year-old had arrived until the end of the season.
Muntari has struggled to hold down a first-team place at
Inter, infuriating fans with some displays, and was loaned to
Sunderland last term but again failed to make an impression.
Inter have replaced him with Porto's Colombia midfielder
Fredy Guarin but coach Claudio Ranieri told the Inter TV channel
it will take some time for the new recruit to reach full
fitness.
Media reports have also said Inter are close to letting
Thiago Motta join Paris St Germain despite denials from the
Nerazzurri and are poised to replace the midfielder with
Sampdoria's Angelo Palombo.
