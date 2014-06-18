ROME June 18 Sulley Muntari has signed a one-year extension to his contract with AC Milan, the Ghana midfielder agreeing to a deal that keeps him at the Serie A club until 2016.

"AC Milan communicates that Sulley Muntari has renewed his contract until June 30, 2016," the club said in a statement on Wednesday.

Muntari signed a permanent deal with Milan before the start of last season after joining on loan from local rivals Inter Milan in January 2012.

The 29-year-old scored five goals in 26 league appearance for Milan last season as the Serie A giants floundered, finishing in eighth place and missing out on European football for the first time since 1998.

Muntari played the full 90 minutes in Ghana's dramatic 2-1 loss to the United States in a World Cup Group G fixture in Brazil on Monday, a match decided by a John Brooks header four minutes from time. (Editing by John O'Brien)