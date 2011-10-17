MILAN Oct 17 Cesena's Romanian striker
Adrian Mutu has been banned for three Serie A matches after
punching an opponent during Sunday's game against his former
club Fiorentina.
Lega Seria A said in its disciplinary report on Monday that
the former Dinamo Bucharest, Chelsea and Juventus player had
been guilty of "hitting an opponent with a punch in the face."
Mutu, 32, spent five seasons at Fiorentina but fell out with
club bosses last season after being questioned over a bar brawl
and walking out on training when an original January move to
Cesena was blocked.
Mutu, who served a nine-month ban in 2010 for consuming a
banned appetite suppressant, joined Cesena this year.
Genoa defender Kakha Kaladze was banned for four games for
insulting the referee after he was sent off in Sunday's goalless
draw against Lecce.
