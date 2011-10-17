MILAN Oct 17 Cesena's Romanian striker Adrian Mutu has been banned for three Serie A matches after punching an opponent during Sunday's game against his former club Fiorentina.

Lega Seria A said in its disciplinary report on Monday that the former Dinamo Bucharest, Chelsea and Juventus player had been guilty of "hitting an opponent with a punch in the face."

Mutu, 32, spent five seasons at Fiorentina but fell out with club bosses last season after being questioned over a bar brawl and walking out on training when an original January move to Cesena was blocked.

Mutu, who served a nine-month ban in 2010 for consuming a banned appetite suppressant, joined Cesena this year.

Genoa defender Kakha Kaladze was banned for four games for insulting the referee after he was sent off in Sunday's goalless draw against Lecce.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ed Osmond; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

