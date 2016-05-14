(Adds quotes, details)

ROME May 14 Gonzalo Higuain notched a hat-trick in Napoli's 4-0 home win over already-relegated Frosinone on Saturday to break Gunnar Nordahl's 66-year record for most goals in a Serie A season.

The Argentina striker ended the campaign on 36 goals, surpassing the mark set by Swede Nordahl for AC Milan in 1949-50.

"I was desperate to break this record," the 28-year-old told Sky Sport Italia. "I have to thank everyone, particularly my family, the fans, the backroom staff, the club and my team mates."

Marek Hamsik opened the scoring for Napoli in the 44th minute and Higuain equalled Nordahl's record with two second-half goals before eclipsing it with a brilliant overhead kick in the 71st minute.

"I needed to stay calm," said Higuain. "In the first half I struggled with my finishing but the team helped me and I got the hat-trick.

"This is a fantastic moment in my career. It's difficult to comprehend -- I'm hoping that soon it will sink in."

Higuain broke the record in 35 matches, two fewer than it took Nordahl to reach 35 goals, and would surely have reached it sooner had he not served a three-match suspension following a red card against Udinese in April.

Napoli's convincing victory confirmed their second place finish in Serie A, clinching qualification for next season's Champions League.