Soccer-Toronto FC star Giovinco gets China offer, says agent
Jan 24 Italy international Sebastian Giovinco has received "concrete proposals" from two clubs to play in China, Italian media reported on Tuesday.
Jan 3 Napoli have completed the signing of striker Leonardo Pavoletti from Genoa, the Serie A club has said.
No financial details of the transfer were released but local media reports said Napoli paid 18 million euros ($18.75 million) to sign Pavoletti from Genoa.
The 28-year-old Italian, who joined Genoa in 2015, initially on loan from Sassuolo before making his transfer permanent, has scored three goals in nine appearances in Serie A this season.
Napoli will hope Pavoletti will help fill the void left by the absence of striker Arkadiusz Milik, who sustained a cruciate ligament injury after just seven games this campaign.
Napoli, third in the standings, are seven points behind league leaders and reigning champions Juventus, host 13th-placed Sampdoria on Saturday.
PORT GENTIL, Gabon, Jan 24 The Democratic Republic of Congo and Morocco both qualified on Tuesday for the quarter-finals of the African Nations Cup, leaving high-profile casualties in their wake.
Jan 24 (Gracenote) - Results from the Dutch Cup Quarterfinal matches on Tuesday Quarterfinal Tuesday, January 24 FC Volendam (II) - Sparta Rotterdam 1-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 5-6) Sparta Rotterdam win 6-5 on penalties. Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarterfinal Wednesday, January 25 Utrecht v SC Cambuur (II) (1730) AZ Alkmaar v Heerenveen (1945) Thursday, January 26 Vitesse Arnhem v Feyenoord (1945)