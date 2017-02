ROME Aug 4 Napoli have signed Poland attacking midfielder Piotr Zielinski from Serie A rivals Udinese.

Napoli, runners-up to Juventus in the league last season, announced the transfer in a statement on Thursday. No fee was disclosed but media reports put it at 14 million euros ($15.58 million).

Zielinski, 22, started his senior career at Udinese four years ago but spent the last two seasons on loan with Empoli.

He played for Poland at Euro 2016 in France and has won 16 caps, scoring three goals.

Napoli launch their Serie A campaign at Pescara on Aug. 21.

(1 euro = $1.1129) (Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Ed Osmond)