ROME Jan 17 Serie A club Napoli have won their appeal against a two-point penalty imposed last month for attempted match-fixing by one of their players, the Italian Football Federation said on Thursday.

The decision to reinstate the two points docked puts Napoli second in the table, level on 42 points with Lazio and three points behind reigning champions Juventus.

The six-month bans on Napoli players, Paolo Cannavaro, brother of former Italian World Cup-winning captain Fabio, and fellow defender Gianluca Grava were also overturned and the club's 70,000 euros ($93,500) fine was reduced to 50,000.

Cannavaro and Grava were accused of failing to inform authorities of a bid by former goalkeeper Matteo Gianello to fix the result of a match against Sampdoria in 2010, which the Genoese club won 1-0 on the last day of the season enabling them to reach the Champions League qualifying rounds.

Gianello, who is no longer with Napoli, received a ban of three years and three months, which has been reduced to one year and nine months.

The sports tribunal said the reasoning behind the decision in Napoli's appeal would be issued in a month's time.

The case is the latest in a series of match-fixing scandals to have tainted Italian soccer over recent years and led to several current and former players being arrested or questioned by investigators.

