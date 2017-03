ROME Jan 17 Serie A club Napoli have won their appeal against a two-point penalty imposed last month for match-fixing by one of their players, the Italian Football Federation said on Thursday.

The decision to reinstate the two points docked puts Napoli second in the table, level on 42 points with Lazio and three points behind reigning champions Juventus. (Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Alison Wildey)