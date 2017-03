ROME Jan 10 Napoli and Switzerland midfielder Valon Behrami will be out of action for six weeks as he needs to have an operation on a toe injury.

"I've had this pain for a month now. Over the last few days the pain has got worse and for that reason I've decided to undergo an operation," he said on the Swiss Football Association's website (www.football.ch).

"However I will return within six weeks."

Italian media reported that the 28-year-old has been struggling with an injury to his left big toe and will undergo surgery at a specialist clinic in Germany.

The Swiss FA also announced that Behrami should be available to play for his national team in the friendly with Croatia on March 5, and that his World Cup participation is not under threat. (Reporting by Terry Daley, editing by Pritha Sarkar)