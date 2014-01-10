(Recasts with Napoli statement)

By Terry Daley

ROME Jan 10 Napoli denied midfielder Valon Behrami was set for surgery after the Switzerland international was quoted on Friday saying he would need to have an operation on a toe injury and would be out for six weeks.

"SSC Napoli, in agreement with Valon Behrami, communicate that the player will have further consultations with a world famous specialist to see if he will need an operation on his foot or not," the Serie A club said on their website (www.sscnapoli.it).

Earlier on Friday, Behrami said on the Swiss Football Association's website (www.football.ch): "I've had this pain for a month now. Over the last few days the pain has got worse and for that reason I've decided to undergo an operation.

"However I will return within six weeks."

Italian media reported that the 28-year-old has been struggling with an injury to his left big toe and will undergo surgery at a specialist clinic in Germany.

The Swiss FA also announced that Behrami should be available to play for his national team in the friendly with Croatia on March 5, and that his World Cup participation is not under threat. (Reporting by Terry Daley, editing by Pritha Sarkar and Toby Davis)