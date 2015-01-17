ROME Jan 17 Napoli coach Rafa Benitez, still brooding over last week's controversial defeat by Juventus, is confident his side's good recent form can help them regain third place in Serie A when they face Lazio on Sunday.

The Rome-based side are a point clear of Napoli, Italy's final Champions League qualification spot.

Benitez's side had won back-to-back league games before Sunday's 3-1 reverse that ended in a slanging match after a controversial refereeing decision allowed Juve's second goal.

Lazio, however, are unbeaten in their last six Serie A games.

"They (Lazio) have been playing very well," Benitez told a news conference.

"But with the exception of the first half against Juventus, we have also played at a high level in the last four games and we are looking to win tomorrow and regain third place."

Sunday's defeat left Napoli 13 points behind the Serie A leaders and effectively ended their slim hopes of launching a title challenge.

Napoli claimed that Martin Caceres was offside when he headed Juve's second goal, although replays showed it was only a question of millimetres, if at all.

They were also angry after having a goal of their own disallowed shortly afterwards for a foul by Kalidou Koulibaly on Juve goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.

Napoli president Aurelio Di Laurentiis said the decision which allowed Juve's second goal to stand was "either bad faith or incompetence".

After Juventus hit back, Benitez adopted an ironic tone, and claimed that Buffon, Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri and general manager Giuseppe Marotta had a different take on referees when they were not at the Turin club.

"We weren't born yesterday but, it can happen," Benitez added.

Lazio coach Stefano Pioli wants his side to prove they belong in the hunt for a Champions League spot.

"We have an opportunity to confirm that we've improved and that we deserve third place," Pioli said.

"It's a very important game against a strong side that are accustomed to playing these kind of matches."

Lazio's last loss came at the hands of Juventus in late November.

"That game (against Juventus) taught us a lot," Pioli added. "I would like to have the opportunity to play them again but we've improved since then."

(Reporting by Jacopo Lomonaco; Editing by Toby Davis)