NAPLES, Italy May 28 Napoli coach Rafa Benitez has announced he is leaving after two years with the Serie A club amid widespread expectation he is poised to replace the sacked Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid.

Spaniard Benitez, who had a stint in Real's youth set-up in the 1990s, made the announcement at a news conference with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Benitez declined to answer questions about his future, saying he had taken the decision to leave "for family reasons". (Additional reporting by Gavin Jones in Rome, writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)