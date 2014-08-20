Soccer-Leicester appoint Shakespeare as manager for the remainder of season - club
March 12 Premier League champions Leicester City confirmed on Sunday that Craig Shakespeare will continue as manager until the end of the season.
Aug 20 Netherlands World Cup midfielder Jonathan de Guzman has joined Napoli from Villarreal after spending the past two seasons on loan at Swansea City, the Serie A club said on Wednesday.
De Guzman, born in Canada to a Filipino father and Jamaican mother, played in three matches as the Netherlands finished third in the World Cup in June and July.
The 26-year-old, whose brother Julian plays for Canada, will team up with Spanish forward Michu, who moved from Swansea to Napoli earlier in the transfer window.
Third in Serie A last season, Napoli have been relatively quiet in the transfer market with defender Kalidou Koulibaly their only other new signing.
Rafael Benitez's team were held 1-1 at home by Athletic Bilbao in their Champions League playoff first leg tie on Tuesday, their first competitive match of the season. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Josh Reich)
March 12 An injury to Harry Kane marred Tottenham Hotspur's party as they marked their last FA Cup tie at their White Hart Lane home with a 6-0 thrashing of third-tier London rivals Millwall to book their place in a loaded semi-final line-up on Sunday.
March 12 (Gracenote) - Results from the English FA Cup 6th Round matches on Sunday 6th Round Sunday, March 12 Tottenham Hotspur - Millwall (III) 6-0 (halftime: 2-0) Saturday, March 11 Arsenal - Lincoln City (V) 5-0 (halftime: 1-0) Middlesbrough - Manchester City 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) Next Fixtures (GMT): 6th Round Monday, March 13 Chelsea v Manchester United (1945)