ROME Aug 27 Napoli reinforced their attack on Saturday ahead of the start of the delayed Serie A season with the capture of striker Goran Pandev on a season's loan from Inter Milan.

The Macedonian, who won the treble in his first year with the Nerazzurri, struggled with injury and loss of form last season, scoring in December's World Club Cup final but generally playing a bit-part as Inter gave up their scudetto crown to rivals AC Milan after a five-year reign.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis, whose side was drawn in a tough-looking Champions League Group A alongside Bayern Munich, Villarreal and Manchester City on Thursday, said Pandev would help them be more competitive.

"I was thrilled by the Champions League draw," he told the club's official website (www.sscnapoli.it). "I called [Massimo, Inter president] Moratti and asked for Pandev on loan. We did the deal in a second."

The Neapolitan film producer said the 28-year-old would fit in well with the team's exciting attacking trident - Ezequiel Lavezzi, Marek Hamsik and Edinson Cavani.

"I called Pandev and he impressed me," said De Laurentiis. "He knows he can put the past behind him and play an important role at Napoli."

Pandev, who previously spent five seasons at Lazio, is Macedonia's all-time top scorer with 24 goals in 60 international appearances.

Meanwhile, Inter, who sold Samuel Eto'o to Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala this week, are now down to two main strikers, Diego Milito and Giampaolo Pazzini.

Coach Gian Piero Gasperini, who is the club's fourth boss in just over a year, will be desperate to clinch the signing of Uruguayan Diego Forlan from Atletico Madrid before the transfer window deadline at the end of August.

