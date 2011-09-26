- ROME, Sept 26 Coach Walter Mazzarri is
exasperated at the suggestion Napoli are in crisis, one week
after they were labelled as the Serie A team to beat this
season.
Italy's famously volatile media were waxing lyrical about
Napoli after they won their first two Serie A matches of the
season, including a 3-1 victory over last season's winners AC
Milan, and drew at Manchester City in the Champions League.
However, the tune changed completely after a 1-0 defeat at
Chievo Verona was followed by a goalless draw at home to
Fiorentina in the space of four days.
"I've heard people talking about Napoli in crisis," Mazzarri
told reporters on the eve of the Champions League match at home
to Spain's Villarreal.
"After two wins in the championship they talked about us as
the side to beat and now it's a crisis. It goes from one extreme
to the other and that's bad."
Mazzarri added the Champions League, where Napoli are taking
part for the first time, would take precedence over Serie A.
"Things have changed this year," he said. "The priority is
the Champions League and not the championship.
