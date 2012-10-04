ROME Oct 4 Napoli lawyer Mattia Grassani has played down suggestions that the Serie A club might be punished for financial foul play after Wednesday's raid of their head offices by finance police.

"There's been too much alarmism, it was an action over exposed (by the media), that is well within the normal checks that are carried out not only in sports clubs but also commercial enterprises," Grassani told a local Naples radio station on Thursday.

"Napoli, as was explained yesterday, are completely calm.

"There are no complaints, no one at the club is under investigation and the club has faced every contract negotiation fully respecting both sporting and statutory laws."

Officers from the finance police, which is a wing of the armed forces specialising in financial crime, spent over two hours at the offices of the club and half an hour with the Italian Football Federation in Rome on Wednesday, going through documents at the request of the Public Prosecutors Office in Naples.

Local media reported that the authorities were acting on information received as part of a "pre-investigative measure" looking into player purchases and sales by the club. Napoli are in Eindhoven on Thursday for a Europa League Group F match against PSV. (Editing by John Mehaffey)