May 19 Walter Mazzarri quit as coach of Napoli on Sunday, immediately after the end of their final game of the season against AS Roma.

"I won't be the coach of Napoli next season," Mazzarri told RAI television after leading Napoli to second place and next season's Champions League group stage.

"I think I've got the most out of this group of players," he added following a 2-1 defeat.

Mazzarri has been in charge for just under four years, and also led Napoli to a third place in Serie A two seasons ago. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)