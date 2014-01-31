ROME Jan 31 Napoli have signed Brazilian international Henrique from Palmeiras for an undisclosed fee, the Serie A club announced.

"SSC Napoli have bought outright the sporting rights of Henrique Adriano Buss from Palmeiras," the club said in a statement.

The 27-year-old centre back, who has played four times for Brazil, has signed a contract that will keep him at Napoli until June 2017.

Napoli are third in Serie A, six points behind second-placed AS Roma and 12 behind league leaders Juventus.

They travel to Atalanta on Sunday (1400 GMT) hoping to hold on to their place for the Champions League spots, with Fiorentina at Cagliari on Saturday (1800 GMT) looking to move level on points with Rafael Benitez's side. (Reporting by Terry Daley, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)