ROME Dec 6 Napoli manager Rafael Benitez wants to bolster his squad in the January transfer window, he said on Saturday ahead of his team's home Serie A game against Empoli.

"The President (Aurelio De Laurentis) has realised that Lorenzo Insigne's injury is causing us problems and he wants to do something about it," Benitez told reporters.

"I speak every day with him and (sporting director) Riccardo (Bigon)."

Media reports say Napoli have agreed to sign Sampdoria's talented forward Manolo Gabbiadini and are closing in on Croatian International Ivan Strinic.

Spaniard Benitez, however, bemoaned his side's lack of spending power.

"Compared to the other Serie A teams we have the fifth highest revenue," he said.

"You can still win, as I have done in Valencia, Liverpool and London (with Chelsea) if we all work together, side by side. The supporters shouldn't put pressure on us after two consecutive draws or if two teams do better than us, like last year."

Napoli are in fourth place in the standings, 12 points behind Serie A leaders Juventus.

