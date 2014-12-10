MILAN Dec 10 Napoli coach Rafael Benitez's priority is to get misfiring striker Marek Hamsik back to his best, the Spaniard said on Wednesday.

The Slovakian has had a miserable last few weeks and was jeered off the field after a glaring miss in Napoli's 2-2 draw at home to Empoli on Sunday.

"Hamsik is making a big effort and working hard during the matches," Benitez told reporters on Wednesday, adding that the forward would start Thursday's Europa League match against his former club Slovan Bratislava.

"It's Hamsik plus 10 others, he said. "He's clearly not playing at his highest level, he's a player who lacks self-confidence and I want to get him back to his best because he's very important."

Hamsik was a key player in the Napoli team which finished third in Serie A in 2011 and runners-up in 2013 under Walter Mazzarri, qualifying for the Champions League both times.

Benitez, whose side face Slovan Bratislava in the Europa League on Thursday, once again lamented Napoli's inability to finish off games they were dominating.

"In so many games, we have had the match in our hands and yet contrived to draw," he said. "I want to see a high-quality Napoli, winning matches while playing good football.

"We've had some difficulties this year but I am confident because we have lots of potential to improve. I prefer to win 3-2 than 1-0."

"Last year the team was more unbalanced, this year we're controlling games 100 percent. If Hamsik had scored against Empoli we wouldn't be having this conversation," he added. "We lacked the professionalism to go on and win the game." (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Toby Davis)