Nov 21 Napoli striker Gonzalo Higuain is a doubt for their Serie A trip to strugglers Hellas Verona on Sunday after a demanding international break.

"Higuain played in the heat, made a long journey and he seemed very tired," Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri said in his pre-match news conference on Saturday.

"We'll see today in training if he has been able to recover and hopefully tomorrow he'll be in decent condition."

Fourth-place Napoli can ill afford to be without Higuain, who started both of Argentina's World Cup qualifiers -- against Brazil and Colombia -- having already lost forwards Dries Mertens and Manolo Gabbiadini to injury during the international break.

"It does penalise teams who have a lot of international players, as they travel all over the world for often pointless matches," Sarri said.

