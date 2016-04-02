April 2 Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri says his side are unfazed by the pressure of constantly playing catch up to Serie A leaders Juventus.

Second-placed Napoli travel to Udinese in Sunday's early kickoff, by which point Juventus could have extended their lead to six points by beating Empoli on Saturday evening.

"Playing after Juventus is not a problem," Sarri told reporters on Saturday. "There is no controversy, we don't feel any additional pressure.

"This is the sixth game in a row we have played after Juventus and they have won them all. That could have weighed my players down but we have always remained focused.

"Napoli have been under pressure for months and we have shown we can deal with it. This is very important to us, both mentally and physically," said Sarri.

After 30 matches, Napoli have 67 points with Juve on 70.

Third-placed AS Roma have 60 points and have lost only one league game since the beginning of December.

"The team ahead of us have done exceptional things," Sarri said, "just as Roma are impressive behind us.

"I don't think my side has any worries either psychologically or physically." (Writing by Ed Dove; Editing by Tony Jimenez)