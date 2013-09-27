ROME, Sept 27 Gonzalo Higuain will be dropped for Napoli's trip to Genoa on Saturday as manager Rafael Benitez looks to rotate his squad again, local media reported on Friday.

The Gazzetta Dello Sport said the Argentine international, who has scored three goals this season, will make way for Goran Pandev or new signing Duvan Zapata when the former league leaders look to put a disappointing 1-1 draw with Sassuolo behind them.

"I wanted to bring him (Zapata) on against Sassuolo, but then I couldn't. He's training well and his moment is close," Benitez told a news conference. "He's at 100 per cent mentally."

Benitez defended his decision to rotate the squad after criticism of his teams lacklustre display on Wednesday which could easily caused defeat by bottom side Sassuolo.

"We know that making changes to the starting line-up is necessary, in particular with so many games so close to each other," the Spaniard said.

"Everyone can play as far as I'm concerned... we want to be fighting for honours at the end of the year, not win one game by losing players to tiredness or injury."

Napoli travel to London to play Arsenal in Champions League Group F on Tuesday. (Reporting by Terry Daley, editing by Ed Osmond)