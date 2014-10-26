MILAN Oct 26 Hat-trick hero Gonzalo Higuain let out his anger and Napoli showed what they were capable of, coach Rafael Benitez said after Sunday's 6-2 home thrashing of Verona in Serie A.

"Today, I liked just about everything," said the Spaniard, who is battling to bring some consistency to his team.

"I think this is a sign of what this team can do. We have a very strong squad for both the domestic championship and the Europe League."

Napoli have put their Serie A campaign back on course after 1-0 defeats by Chievo and Udinese sparked an early season crisis, although they suffered another hiccup by losing 2-0 to Young Boys in the Europa League on Thursday.

They have 14 points from eight games in Serie A, eight behind leaders Juventus.

"The match against Chievo was similar to this one, given all the chances we created," added Benitez.

Argentina forward Higuain, who wears a permanent disgruntled expression and angrily protests refereeing decisions, scored his first three league goals of the campaign, all in the last 30 minutes.

"We let him bring out his anger, now he has to put it away again until Wednesday's game," Benitez said. "You could see the will to win in all the players.

"The most important thing for me was the reaction and attitude of the team, from start to finish, as we never stopped looking for the goal." (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Mark Meadows)