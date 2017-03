ROME Jan 26 Napoli will be without defender Christian Maggio for Sunday's Serie A clash at Parma (1400 GMT) after he suffered a fracture to his left hand.

The Italy international right back would undergo surgery on Saturday, the Gazzetta Dello Sport reported.

Napoli are second in Serie A on 43 points, five behind champions Juventus. (Reporting by Terry Daley; Editing by Clare Fallon)