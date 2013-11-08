PARIS Nov 8 France fullback Anthony Reveillere has joined Napoli as a free agent, the player and Serie A club said on Friday.

Reveillere, 33, who left Olympique Lyonnais in June but failed to find a new club in the close season, has signed until the end of the campaign, local media reported.

"I'm very happy to be a Napoli player," Reveillere wrote on his Twitter feed, replying to a welcome tweet from the Naples club's owner Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Reveillere, who likes to attack, has 20 caps and collected five Ligue 1 titles and two French Cups during 10 seasons at Lyon. He has also has played 77 times in the Champions League.

Napoli are joint second in Serie A with Juventus on 28 points from 11 games, three behind unbeaten leaders AS Roma.

They are in second place in Champions League Group F, tied on nine points with leaders Arsenal and three ahead of Borussia Dortmund, who they visit later this month. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Tony Goodson)