Dec 22 Chile international forward Eduardo
Vargas is set to undergo a medical with Serie A side Napoli
ahead of a January transfer, the club said on Thursday.
The 22-year-old will join in the New Year after completing
the domestic campaign with current club Universidad de Chile.
"We are closing the deal with Vargas," Napoli sporting
director Ricardo Bigon said on the club website
(www.sscnapoli.it).
"The negotiations had already started for some time now and
our doctor is going to South America to carry out medical
examinations."
The capture of Vargas comes days after forward Ezequiel
Lavezzi was ruled out for four weeks with a thigh injury
following Sunday's 3-1 home defeat to AS Roma.
Vargas is likely to be Napoli's only recruit in the January
transfer window with close-season signings Miguel Britos and
Marco Donadel close to returning from long-term injuries.
"I think Vargas will be our only January purchase," Bigon
added.
"Britos and Donadel will recover and we will have the full
roster in all departments."
Napoli, who play Chelsea in the last 16 of the Champions
League in February and March, are currently sixth in Serie A, 10
points behind leaders AC Milan.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Justin Palmer)