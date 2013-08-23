Aug 23 New Napoli coach Rafael Benitez has agreed to sign Colombian winger Duvan Zapata from Argentine team Estudiantes.

"We've agreed the purchase of Zapata," the Serie A club's president Aurelio De Laurentiis said on his Twitter feed on Friday. "The player is on his way to Naples for the medical."

The 22-year-old, who began his career at Colombia's America, scored 13 goals in the Argentine first division last season.

Zapata is set to join a Napoli squad that contains several other new signings including Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain.

Napoli, runners-up to Juventus in Serie A last term, open the season at home to Bologna on Sunday (1845 GMT). (Reporting by Rex Gowar in London; editing by Tony Jimenez)