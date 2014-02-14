ROME Feb 14 The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has rejected an appeal by Nocerina against their expulsion from the country's third division.

Nocerina officials and players were also banned following a notorious derby match which was abandoned after half the team left the field due to injuries.

"The Federal Court of Justice has rejected Nocerina's appeal regard their exclusion from their championship (Lega Pro Prima Divisione). Also rejected are the appeals of the club members who were sanctioned in the first degree," the FIGC said in a statement on Friday.

Nocerina's match at Salernitana in November was called off after they made their three permitted substitutions in the first two minutes and five players went off injured in the next 20, leaving them below the required minimum of seven players on the pitch.

The club were kicked out of the division and president Luigi Benevento, general director Luigi Pavarese and team doctor Giovanni Rosati were banned for three years and six months.

Five players were suspended for a year and Nocerina were handed a 10,000 euros ($13,700) fine.

Nocerina fans were banned from travelling to Salerno for the derby, a decision which enraged supporters and led to speculation that they asked the players not to play the match with reports that players had received death threats.

