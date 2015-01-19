MILAN Jan 19 Sampdoria striker Stefano Okaka was sent home after a row with coach Sinisa Mihajlovic during training, the club said on Monday.

Italian media said Okaka was angry at being left on the substitutes' bench for Sunday's 2-0 win at Parma when his replacement, Gonzalo Bergessio, scored the opening goal.

"Stefano Okaka was dismissed from Gloriano Mugnaini (training ground) for inappropriate behaviour towards the coach," said the Genoa-based club in a statement. It added that any disciplinary action would be decided following a meeting between Okaka and club directors.

Earlier this season, Mihajlovic told the 25-year-old Okaka that he had to make up for lost time.

"He's good technically and physically strong, but up to now he has done nothing," said Mihajlovic after Okaka scored a superb individual goal in the 2-0 win over Torino.

"He has wasted six or seven years. Now, he has to make up for lost time. He could still become one of Italy's best forwards."

Okaka, who has scored three Serie A goals this season, then made his Italy debut in November, scoring the only goal in a 1-0 friendly win over Albania.

Born in Italy to Nigeria parents, Okaka spent seven years at AS Roma, during which he was loaned out to five different clubs. He then moved to Parma, who also loaned him out, before joining Sampdoria this season.

Sampdoria are joint-third with Napoli in Serie A, which has reached the halfway point. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Justin Palmer)