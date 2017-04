March 11 - The managerial merry-go-round at Italian Serie A club Palermo continued when Walter Novellino became their seventh coach of the season.

Beppe Iachini, who started the campaign as the Sicilian club's coach before being fired in November, resigned on Monday, three weeks after being handed the job again by owner Maurizio Zamparini.

Novellino previously coached Italian clubs Torino and Sampdoria, who he led to promotion to Serie A in 2003 and fifth place in the top flight two years later.

Palermo, one point clear of the relegation zone, bid for their first Serie A win in eight games against second-placed Napoli on Sunday.

