MILAN Jan 16 Palermo coach Bortolo
Mutti, under pressure after only three matches in charge of
the volatile Sicilian side, was told his job is safe on Monday.
"The supporters can rest assured that I'm not sending him
away," said club president Maurizio Zamparini, who has fired two
coaches this season.
"I saw a good performance against Chievo, but you need to
score goals to get points," Ansa quoted him as saying.
Palermo have taken one point from three games under Mutti
and lost 1-0 at Chievo on Sunday.
Mutti replaced former youth-team coach Devis Mangia, fired
in December even though his contract had only just been extended
and Zamparini had predicted a long stay for him at the club.
Stefano Poli was in charge at the start of the season but
was sacked at the end of August, before Serie A had even
started, following elimination in the Europa League qualifiers
by Swiss side FC Thun.
