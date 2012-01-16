MILAN Jan 16 Palermo coach Bortolo Mutti, under pressure after only three matches in charge of the volatile Sicilian side, was told his job is safe on Monday.

"The supporters can rest assured that I'm not sending him away," said club president Maurizio Zamparini, who has fired two coaches this season.

"I saw a good performance against Chievo, but you need to score goals to get points," Ansa quoted him as saying.

Palermo have taken one point from three games under Mutti and lost 1-0 at Chievo on Sunday.

Mutti replaced former youth-team coach Devis Mangia, fired in December even though his contract had only just been extended and Zamparini had predicted a long stay for him at the club.

Stefano Poli was in charge at the start of the season but was sacked at the end of August, before Serie A had even started, following elimination in the Europa League qualifiers by Swiss side FC Thun.

