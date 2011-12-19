MILAN Dec 19 Palermo fired coach Devis Mangia
on Monday, six weeks after extending his contract until the end
of next season.
Volatile club president Maurizio Zamparini had also said in
September that he envisaged Mangia staying for years and
emulating Arsene Wenger, who has been manager of English Premier
League Arsenal since 1996.
"Palermo communicates that coach Devis Mangia and his staff
have been relieved of their duties with the first team," said
the club in a statement, one day after losing 2-0 to Sicilian
rivals Catania.
Mangia, in charge since August, became the fourth coach to
be dispensed with by Zamparini this year, with Delio Rossi, now
at Fiorentina, losing his job on two occasions.
Zamparini fired Rossi earlier this year after a 7-0 home
defeat by Udinese and also dismissed his replacement Serse Cosmi
one month later.
Rossi was then rehired but left at the end of last season by
mutual consent. Stefano Poli was appointed in his place but was
also sacked at the end of August following elimination in the
Europa League qualifiers by Swiss side FC Thun.
Mangia, who has coached teams in the lower division, was
promoted from youth team coach to replace him, initially as
caretaker.
In September, Zamparini said: "I'm prepared to give Mangia
100 percent credit and want to take a gamble on him, I think
he's a coach who can do great things, I don't want to lose him
and I want to begin a new cycle with him."
Palermo are tenth in Serie A with 20 points from 15 games.
They have won six out of seven homes games but have failed to
score in eight attempts away from home.
