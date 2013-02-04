Feb 4 Serie A bottom side Palermo have sacked Gian Piero Gasperini, even though the coach was banned from the dugout in Sunday's 2-1 home defeat by Atalanta following a row with officials in a previous match.

The former Genoa coach, who lasted five games as Inter Milan boss at the start of last season, has paid the price for the well-supported club's poor run of results despite having little influence over Sunday's loss.

"Palermo announce that we have relieved Gian Piero Gasperini of his first-team duties. The name of the new coach will be announced tomorrow," Palermo, more used to battling for the European places in Serie A, said in a statement on Monday.

Italian media reports have said Alberto Malesani, who guided Parma to a 1999 UEFA Cup triumph among his many coaching jobs, is lined up to become Palermo's third coach of the season after Gasperini replaced Giuseppe Sannino in September. (Writing by Mark Meadows in London; Editing by Clare Fallon)