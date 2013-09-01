ROME, Sept 1 Parma have signed Uruguay international Walter Gargano on loan from Napoli, the Serie A lub said on Sunday.

"Parma FC announces the signing of midfielder Walter Gargano from Napoli on loan with option of a permanent deal," Parma said in a statement on their website (www.fcparma.com).

"The Uruguayan will be wearing the shirt with the number five. He will officially presented after his trip to the national team for the matches against Peru and Columbia on 6 and 10 September."

Midfielder Gargano made 28 league appearance for Inter Milan last season, where he was on loan from Napoli.

"It makes me happy to come here, get to know my teammates and the club, I am proud to be at Parma," he said.

"It was the club that showed me that they wanted me the most, they have a great history which I know and my family likes the city a lot. I couldn't have made a better choice."

The 28-year-old Gargano has played 57 times for Uruguay, scoring one goal. (Reporting by Terry Daley, editing by Ed Osmond)