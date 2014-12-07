MILAN Dec 7 Serie A club Parma are close to being sold to a Russian-Cypriot conglomerate, a club director said on Sunday.

"The president (Tommaso Ghirardi) informed us this morning that talks have intensified," Parma managing director Pietro Leonardi told Italian media before the game against Lazio.

"President Ghirardi has been working on this deal for a few weeks now and he told us that things have speeded up in the last few hours."

"We were told that there is a new vice-president who is taking care of the last details so that the deal can become official."

Ghirardi took over at Parma in January 2007, only to see the 'Ducali' relegated to Serie B for the first time in eighteen years.

Parma returned to the top flight in 2008/09 and finished an impressive sixth last season under former Italy coach Roberto Donadoni, although they were barred from taking part in the Europe League because of overdue payables.

If the sale goes through, Parma would become the third team in Serie A to come under foreign ownership after AS Roma and Inter Milan. Parma, beaten 2-1 at home by Lazio on Sunday, are bottom of Serie A with two wins and 12 defeats in 14 games. (Editing by Brian Homewood)