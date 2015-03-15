MILAN, March 15 Just when they thought things could not get any worse, crisis club Parma slumped to a 4-1 defeat at Sassuolo on Sunday after goalkeeper Antonio Mirante was sent off as he conceded a controversial penalty.

Sassuolo, who are 13th in the table, were leading 2-1 when Mirante was adjudged to have tripped Nicola Sansone in the area on the hour and dismissed amid angry protests.

Domenico Berardi converted the spot kick to put the Serie A game beyond the reach of Parma who also had a goal disallowed for offside.

Parma, due to face a bankruptcy hearing on Thursday, had two points deducted on Friday for breaching financial regulations, on top of another point they lost in December for the same reason.

On the pitch the bottom club's record is three wins, three draws and 19 defeats.

"My team did well at the start today although certain refereeing decisions certainly did not help," coach Roberto Donadoni told reporters after his side were left on nine points, 11 adrift at the bottom.

"The boys tried hard. We could have put them into difficulties if we had believed a bit more in ourselves. Sassuolo are vulnerable especially in midfield and defence although they are fast and strong in attack."

Donadoni said he did not want to discuss Thursday's hearing.

"In view of an important deadline we shouldn't waste energy by making unnecessary comments," said the former Italy coach. "We'll wait for Thursday and then we'll see."

Parma had two matches called off recently due to the financial crisis and only resumed playing after Serie A set up a fund to help them.

The once-proud club have already changed hands twice this season, firstly to a Russian-Cypriot conglomerate and then to the Slovenia-based Mapi group.

Parma have never won Serie A but lifted two UEFA Cups in 1995 and 1999, the 1993 European Cup Winners' Cup and three Italian Cups in a successful spell between 1992 and 2002. (Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Tony Jimenez)