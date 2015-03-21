MILAN, March 21 Parma coach Roberto Donadoni described his bankrupt, bottom-of-the-table team's season as "tragicomic" on Saturday.

He also said former chairman Giampiero Manenti, arrested on Wednesday in a money-laundering probe one day before the club was declared bankrupt, was "where it's right that he should be".

The players have not been paid all season, the club has been deducted three points for breaching Serie A financial regulations and, at one point, the squad had to do their own laundry.

Parma, who have nine points from 25 games and host Torino on Sunday, have only been able to continue after Serie A set up a special fund. Their financial problems have already caused two matches to be postponed.

Former Italy forward Donadoni, who led the club to an impressive sixth place last season, has soldiered on with relegation a near certainty.

"We know that to do well this last part of the championship will also provide a foundation for the future. If we can do well we will all win but what remains is a situation that has become tragicomic," he told reporters.

"Manenti is now in jail and it's right that he should be there for what he's done. From a human point of view it's been a huge disappointment.

"Maybe I believe in utopia but it's extremely annoying to realise that the world around us consists above all of people who try to be opportunists and think of their personal interest and not of others," said Donadoni.

"This has hurt me a lot, it's taken away a lot of energy but I know that we must be strong and carry on anyway, trying to make sure that this does not happen again." (Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Tony Jimenez)