April 17 Two-times UEFA Cup winners Parma have returned to the ranks of Italian professional football after confirming their promotion from the fourth division on Sunday.

The club, kicked out of the professional league last year after being declared bankrupt, secured promotion to the third tier with a 2-1 victory over Delta Calcio Rovigo, which guarantees that they will play in Lega Pro next season.

"I am experiencing some indescribable emotions today," captain Alessandro Lucarelli, the only player who remained with the side as they dropped down the divisions, told the club's website.

"The message that comes from Parma today is that we're back," he continued. "We hope this is just the beginning of a great journey that will take us back where we belong."

Parma were wound up last June with debts reported to be over 200 million euros.

They were reborn as 'Parma Calcio 1913', but viewed as a continuation of the former club, with the backing of pasta baron Guido Barilla.

The fallen heavyweights have waltzed through Serie D, the highest level of amateur football in Italy, setting a league record after taking 85 points from 35 matches.

Luigi Apolloni's side are unbeaten with three games still to play, having managed 25 wins and 10 draws so far this season.

"We are enjoying the rewards of an extraordinary ride," said club president Nevio Scala, who coached the team during their heyday in the early 90s. "Let's enjoy the victory, as it's the first of a process that we hope will see us as contenders again next year."

Parma won the UEFA Cup in 1995 and 1999, the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1993, and the Italian Cup three times, though they have never won the Serie A title.

"This was a victory for the whole city," added coach Apolloni.