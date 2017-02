Jan 31 Parma's Serie A match at home to leaders Juventus was postponed less than an hour before kickoff on Tuesday because of heavy snow in northern Italy.

The match was the day's only scheduled top-flight encounter with the rest of the programme taking place on Wednesday and Thursday.

Juve lead the standings by a point from champions AC Milan, who can go top with a win at Lazio on Wednesday.