MILAN Feb 7 Parma coach Roberto Donadoni has given the first clear sign he is losing patience with the boardroom chaos at the Serie A club, saying the problems need to be sorted out by Monday week.

Parma are rooted to the bottom of Serie A while the players have complained they have received only one month's salary this season and have given the club until Feb. 16 to settle up or face legal action.

In December, control of the club was sold to Cyprus-based conglomerate Dastraso Holding although little was known about the new owners who named Ermir Kodra, a 29-year-old Albanian, as club president.

Parma, who have already had one point deducted because of financial problems, made a brief announcement on Friday saying control of club had changed hands again and that further details would be made public in the next few days.

"I do not run from my responsibilities, but there is a limit to everything," Donadoni told reporters on Saturday. "The date of Feb. 16 for us is indispensable.

"It's time to put an end to these corporate goings-on. We hope there will be no more postponements on Monday week.

"This city and these people need something else, a clear situation. We have a squad of players who, if they could have peace and stability, can go a long way."

Parma's heyday was in the 1990s when they won the UEFA Cup twice, the European Cup Winners' Cup once and the Coppa Italia twice as well as finishing runners-up in Serie A.

They were relegated in 2007/08 but returned to Serie A at the first attempt and have stayed there ever since.

Former Italy winger and coach Donadoni took over in January 2012 and rescued the team from relegation.

They finished an impressive sixth last term but missed out on the Europa League as they failed to meet UEFA club licensing regulations.

Parma's match at home to Chievo on Sunday has been postponed due to snow and will instead go ahead on Wednesday. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Mark Meadows)