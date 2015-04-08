MILAN, April 8 Bottom-of-the-table Parma stunned Udinese 1-0 at home on Wednesday in a match which had been postponed in February because the financially stricken hosts could not afford to pay for stewards or security.

Portugal forward Silvestre Varela scored the winner with his first goal for Parma, who were last month declared bankrupt and have been able to keep playing thanks to a special fund set up by the Italian federation.

Parma, who have lost 20 of their 28 Serie A matches this season, stayed eight points adrift at the bottom of the table, although they have taken four points from their last two games in a mini-revival.

Parma, who won two UEFA Cup titles and the European Cup Winners' Cup during their heyday in the 1990s, have 13 points, having had three deducted over the course of the season for breaching financial regulations.

The hosts dominated the first half although Udinese came nearest to scoring when Igor Bubnjic hit the post just before the half hour.

Varela, who spent the first half of the season at West Bromwich Albion, was booked for diving early in the second half, but provided the winner when he beat Orestis Karnezis with what appeared to be an attempted cross in the 70th minute.

The defeat continued an indifferent season for Udinese who are 13th with 34 points. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Toby Davis)