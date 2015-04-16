(Adds details)

MILAN, April 16 Bankrupt Serie A side Parma's season took another unhappy turn on Thursday when they were deducted a further four points for failing to pay their employees, almost certainly ensuring their relegation.

Only five days after a memorable win over runaway leaders Juventus gave them a glimmer of hope, bottom-of-the-table Parma saw those three points taken away again, leaving them 17 points adrift of the safety zone with eight matches to play.

An Italian football federation (FIGC) tribunal also banned former president Giampietro Manenti and director Pietro Leonardi for six months each.

Parma, whose players have not been paid all season and at one point had to do their own laundry, previously had one point deducted in December and another two in March for breaching Serie A's financial regulations.

The latest ban was imposed for Parma's failure to pay their employees between July and December by the deadline of Feb. 16, the FIGC said in a statement. The club had also failed to pay the relevant income tax and social security contributions.

Manenti was arrested last month in a money-laundering probe, one day before the club was declared bankrupt.

Parma have changed hands twice this season and, at one point, were forced to postpone two games because they could not pay for stewards or security.

They have also had property confiscated by bailiffs including a bench used by coach Roberto Donadoni. Parma have only been able to continue the season after the FIGC set up an emergency fund.

Parma have never won Serie A but lifted two UEFA Cups in 1995 and 1999, the 1993 European Cup Winners' Cup and three Italian Cups in a successful spell between 1992 and 2002.

Parma enjoyed a run of two wins and a draw earlier this month, suddenly giving them hope of pulling off a great escape, but their survival chances were dented when they lost 2-0 at Genoa on Wednesday.

Parma have five wins, four draws and 21 defeats in their 30 games and the seven deducted points have left them with 12.

Cagliari, who are the next team above them, have 21 points while Atalanta, who are 17th and one place above the drop zone, have 29.

