MILAN, Sept 6 Parma, kicked out of the Italian professional league in June after being declared bankrupt, began life in the fourth division on Sunday with a 1-0 win away to Arzignano.

Defender Alessandro Lucarelli, 38, was the only survivor from the team that finished bottom of Serie A last season amid financial turmoil which embarrassed Italian football.

Parma were wound up in June after no buyers came forward to bail out the club which had debts widely reported to be over 200 million euros.

The Italian federation (FIGC) then gave permission for a new club, backed by pasta baron Guido Barilla and other business executives, to take part in Serie D, the fourth tier of Italian football.

The club, which has the backing of the city's mayor, was officially named Parma 1913, although fans and the media already regard it as a continuation of the old club.

Nevio Scala, who coached the team during their heyday in the early 90s, has been appointed as president.

Around 800 Parma supporters made the trip for Sunday's game, chanting "Scala, take us into Europe."

Serie D is the highest level of amateur football in Italy with 170 teams, divided into nine groups.

Parma enjoyed their heyday between 1992 and 2002 when they lifted two UEFA Cups in 1995 and 1999, the 1993 European Cup Winners' Cup and three Italian Cups, although they never won Serie A.

They had been in Serie A for the last six seasons. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Justin Palmer)