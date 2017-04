MILAN, April 16 Bottom-of-the-table Serie A club Parma have been deducted another four points for breaching financial regulations, adding to the three they were penalised earlier in the season, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said on Thursday.

The decision means that Parma, who beat Serie A leaders Juventus 1-0 on Saturday, have been left with 12 points from 30 games. The club were declared bankrupt last month and have not paid their players all season.

