ROME, June 11 AC Milan 's Brazilian striker Alexandre Pato, who is recovering from a thigh injury, has confirmed he will remain at the club next season.

Pato has been the subject of transfer speculation with Paris Saint-Germain reported to be leading the race for his signature.

However, in an interview with the Brazilian website www.r7.com, Pato said he wanted to stay.

"Milan has received more inquiries about me than just from PSG," he was reported as saying. "I can only thank them all, but I will stay at Milan, I will stay until the end of my contract in 2014."

(Reporting by Terry Daley; Editing by John Mehaffey)